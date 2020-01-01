Dludlu excited with Bantwana progress ahead of Zambia clash

The coach is pleased with the on-the-field improvement made by her team after winning her first warm-up game on Sunday

U17 girls head coach Simphiwe Dludlu says she is impressed by the progress of her side following a triumph over JVW in Bedfordview on Sunday.

Bantwana were drawn a bye in the preliminary stage of the U17 Women's World Cup qualifier and are now scheduled to face Cosafa neighbours Zambia in the first round of the qualifying series.

Having resumed preparations last Friday, the two-time World Cup participants intensified their build-up for the upcoming clash against the Shepolopolo, with a 4-0 win over the Gauteng-based outfit.

Ahead of the regional showdown, Dludlu has 30 players undergoing screening in camp, with a plan of selecting 20 for the trip to Lusaka.

And the former Banyana Banyana star, who shared her impression of her team, expressed delight with the lads' performance while hoping to trim her squad before their first-leg trip on Wednesday.

“Today was a very interesting day. This group of players is just amazing and they really wore their hearts on their sleeves," she told Safa.net.

“We are very impressed with the technical ability they showed, but we still have some work to do especially in areas such as decision making and attentiveness.

"We are looking to beef up in certain areas and the players showed us how versatile they can be playing in different positions.

"We will be releasing 10 players from the camp, who we believe are not yet ready to be at this level.

"We will still consider them for the team going forward, but for the 1st round of qualifiers, we have identified our main team."

The winner between South Africa and Zambia over two legs will advance to the second round, where they could be squared up against Botswana or .