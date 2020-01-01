Dlamini reacts to Banyana's fitness fears ahead of Cosafa Women's Cup

Desiree Ellis has raised worries over her side's fitness after a friendly but the acting captain is confident that they will be ready

Andile Dlamini has reacted to growing concerns about the fitness of Banyana Banyana players for the upcoming Cosafa Women's Cup next month, assuring that "they are working on that".

Banyana had resumed camp about a week ago in preparation for a title defence on home soil and have been drawn against Angola, Eswatini and Comoros in Group A.

Fears that players could be struggling with fitness emerged following an uninspiring 1-0 victory over Bantwana in a friendly at the Safa National Technical Centre in Johannesburg earlier this week.

While hailing her side's display, Ellis, who is relying solely upon domestic players, opened up on her major worries, saying: "It looked better but we can still do more fitness-wise".

However, Dlamini, who led to a maiden Safa National Women's League triumph, is confident they will be ready for the event, while appealing for fans' support in Port Elizabeth.

"Camp has been amazing and everyone is adjusting quite well," Dlamini, who doubles as the team's acting captain, told Safa's media team.

"Since we are all players from the local leagues playing in the [Safa National Women's League and Sasol League], everything has just adjusted itself really well.

"When it comes to fitness, we have been working on that since we've got to camp and the coaches and the technical crew knows what to do regarding that.

"We are looking forward to her first game on November 3 and we urge all to support us and show their love."

With just four days left before the 2020 COSAFA Women’s Championship take centre-stage in Port Elizabeth, Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini reveals how the return to camp has been for the players since the coronavirus outbreak. 👇#BanyanaBanyana #WomensFootball pic.twitter.com/6gMf6s2mfW — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) October 30, 2020

Banyana Banyana are in contention for a fourth title in a row and seventh overall at this year's Cosafa Women's Cup in Nelson Mandela Bay, beginning from November 3 to 15.

They will open their campaign against Angola on November 3 at the Wolfson Stadium before a date with Eswatini on November 6 and clash with Comoros three days later.