Dlamini: Ex-Amajita starlet replaces former Orlando Pirates midfielder Morton at AmaZulu FC

The Newlands West-born is now focusing on his football career after completing his studies

FC have promoted four players from their reserve team including former under-20 international Mfan'fikile Dlamini.

Usuthu have strengthened their squad ahead of their Premier Soccer League ( ) clash with FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Midfielders Thamsanqa Nombika and Sanele Gaxa, and defender Sphamandla Nene have also been promoted according to the club's official website.

"The Newlands West born man [ Mfan'fikile Dlamini] owes his opportunity to the recent departure of veteran central midfielders, Michael Morton and Nhlanhla Vilakazi as it sets him up with a chance at coach Ayanda Dlamini’s squad in the upcoming six league matches."

"Dlamini is AmaZulu born and bred, having enrolled into the system as an 11-year-old to play for the U13s alongside fellow teammate then and to date, Sbusiso Magaqa. He has also turned out for ’ MDC team and the KZN Academy."

"Other MDC players who were recently promoted into the first team at AmaZulu include, Thamsanqa Nombika (winger), Sphamandla Nene (right-back) and Sanele Gaxa (attacking midfielder)," a club statement read.

Dlamini has big shoes to fill at AmaZulu, who have parted ways with experienced central midfielders Michael Morton and Nhlanhla Vilakazi.

The 21-year-old player is looking forward to playing in the PSL having graduated for his Bachelor of Social Science Degree in Community Development and Sociology at the University of KwaZulu Natal.

“I will be forever grateful to AmaZulu for this opportunity, it is something I will cherish for the rest of my life," Dlamini said.

“I know this is where everything starts, I know I must work five times harder, but to be honest I am very happy. People who know me know how much this means to me.

“Words cannot describe the feeling, I’ve been through a lot and even missed a couple of opportunities to go abroad because of school, but that’s a story for another day," he added.

“I’m trying hard to adapt and absorb the pressure of training with the big guns."

Dlamini was part the Amajita squad which clinched the 2018 Cosafa Under-20 Cup in Zambia and his cousin Mduduzi Nxele was once on the books of AmaZulu as a midfielder.