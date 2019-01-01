Djoliba AC vs Bidvest Wits: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The Clever Boys are hoping to outsmart one of the biggest clubs in Mali and record a historic group stage victory

Djoliba AC are set to play host to in their second 2019/20 Caf Confederation Cup Group C match at Stade du 26 Mars on Sunday.

The Malian giants are keen to secure their maiden win in the group stage this season after drawing 1-1 with Libyan side Al Nasr away last weekend.

Djoliba, who are under the guidance of Ivorian coach Georges Kouadio, finished as runners-up in the 2012 Confederation Cup and they will be looking to overcome group stage debutants Wits.

The Clever Boys are hoping to record their first-ever win in this stage of the tournament after being held to a 0-0 draw by Guinean champions AC Horoya at home last weekend.

Gavin Hunt will be eager to ensure that Wits avoid a defeat in Mali as they look to prove their pedigree on the African continent.

Game Djoliba AC vs Bidvest Wits Date Sunday, December 08 Time 18:00 SA time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will not be shown on TV in .

Online Streaming TV Channel Safa.net - South African Football Association Facebook N/A

Djoliba will look to defender Souleymane Coulibaly and midfielder El-Hadji Salim Bah, after the duo played key roles in helping the team reach the group stage.

Bah, who has netted two goals in the competition, was on the score sheet in the draw against Al Nasr and he will be looking to help Djoliba record a home win.

The Bamako-based side is currently placed at the top of the Group C standings and a win over Wits will see Djoliba maintain their lead.

Meanwhile, Wits will be banking on Gift Motupa's scoring form and Thulani Hlatshwayo's experience when they face the record 22-time Malian Premier Division champions.

Motupa scored an impressive six goals during the qualifying rounds, while Hlatshwayo is an accomplished defender and Bafana Bafana captain.

The former champions find themselves in fourth place on the Group C standings and a historic win over Djoliba will see Wits move to the top of the table.

Match Preview

Djoliba remain undefeated in this season's tournament having registered three victories and two draws in five matches.

They secured a resounding 4-0 victory over Chadian outfit Elect Sport in their last home game in the competition last month.

On the other hand, Wits started their Confederation Cup campaign with a defeat to Eswatini outfit Young Buffaloes and they have since registered three wins and one draw.

They emerged 2-1 winners over Mozambican side UD Songo in their last away match in the competition two months ago.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Djoliba and Wits.