Djokovic erupts and stuns Zverev at the Beijing tennis tournament

Novak Djokovic pulled off a stunning upset in Beijing, dumping world number two Alexander Zverev out of the quarter-finals at the 500-point event with a 2-1 win on Sunday to reach the semi-finals.

Ranked eleventh in the world at 39, Djokovic clawed back a deficit against a rival ten years his junior. He leaned on his vast experience and his knack for the big moments to settle the contest, a daunting task against one of the game's elite.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion lost the first set 4-6, then roared back. He claimed the second and third sets by the same scoreline, snuffing out the German's hopes of a deeper run in the tournament.

Zverev had walked in with real ambition, chasing more impressive results and a tilt at the top of the rankings. Djokovic had other ideas, drawing once again on his long pedigree in the sport's biggest events to halt him in his tracks.

Waiting in the semi-finals is Russia's Daniil Medvedev, the world number six, who booked his spot by seeing off Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets, 7-6 (7-4) and 6-3. Two of the game's leading names now stand toe to toe.