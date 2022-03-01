Divock Origi loves it at Liverpool but things could change – Okoth

Former Kenya striker Mike Okoth, the father of Divock Origi, has opened up on the possibility of his son quitting Premier League side Liverpool at the end of the current season.

The 26-year-old forward, who opted to play for Belgium instead of Kenya’s Harambee Stars, has seen limited game time with manager Jurgen Klopp preferring African duo of Mohamed Salah of Egypt and Senegal’s Sadio Mane alongside Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, and new signing Luis Diaz in the attack.

Despite winning the Carabao Cup with the Merseyside club following a dramatic 11-10 penalty shoot-out win against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, he has consistently been linked with a move away from Anfield after almost a seven-year stay.

Origi’s dad Okoth, who earned 48 appearances for Kenya and scored 17 goals in the process, is not ruling out a transfer move from the Reds.

What did Origi’s father say?

“There’s too much speculation, and there has been interest from a number of clubs,” the 54-year-old Okoth, who featured for Kenya at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia, told GOAL.

“He [Divock] loves it at Liverpool, but things could change. I can only advise him because he’s now capable of making his own decisions.”

Asked whether his son could end up at Newcastle United, who were linked to a move for Origi in the January window, Okoth said: “I don’t know [while laughing], you know everyone nowadays is a journalist on social media, so I don’t want to talk about that, I don’t know.”

Against Chelsea at Wembley, Origi came off the bench for Diaz in extra-time and he was among the team’s penalty takers, all of whom found the back of the net.

Origi, who will be a free agent in the summer, also scored two goals and registered one assist in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup campaign.

Origi began his career playing football at Genk’s youth academy where he spent nine years before signing for French Ligue 1 side Lille in May 2010, aged 15, after turning down an approach by Manchester United.

He scored on his professional debut for Lille in 2013. A year and a half later, he was signed for £10 million by Liverpool, who loaned him back to Lille for the 2014-15 season.

After struggling at Liverpool due to injuries, and spending a year on loan at VfL Wolfsburg, Origi made various crucial contributions to the club during the 2018-19 season. He scored the second goal against Tottenham Hotspur in the 2019 Uefa Champions League final as Liverpool won 2-0, and a brace in the semi-final second leg against Barcelona.

Origi was a part of the Liverpool squad that won the 2019–20 Premier League the following season, the team’s first league title for 30 years. Though he was eligible to play for Kenya, with his father having played for Harambee Stars, Origi opted against the move and played for Belgium.

He made his international debut for Belgium in 2014 and was part of the squad which reached the quarter-finals of the 2014 Fifa World Cup, during which he became the youngest goalscorer in Belgian World Cup history.

Origi has been linked with moves to Newcastle, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Brighton & Hove Albion.