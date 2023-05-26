New Kaizer Chiefs defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe is keen on helping Amakhosi win trophies and qualify for continental football.

Botswana captain has been at SuperSport for four seasons

Ditlhokwe to play for Chiefs from 2023/24 campaign

Has set his sights on silverware and Caf competitions

WHAT HAPPENED: Ditlhokwe agreed to join Chiefs from SuperSport United in coach Arthur Zwane's bid to strengthen the team ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The Botswana captain has been a rock for the Swanky Boys and has revealed the legacy he wants to create at his new club.

He has now set his sights on helping the team end their eight-year trophyless drought.

WHAT HE SAID: "I need to win trophies, I need to play continental football like CAF Champions League, so that is what I am looking forward to as a player and what I am trying to [move closer towards] each and every training session, each and every game," Ditlhokwe said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"I need to grow as a player to win those things because you don’t win them for the sake of winning, you need to put in extra effort to win these types of trophies.

"So my aim now is to continue growing each and every game and win trophies. That’s my ambition."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ditlhokwe joined SuperSport in the 2019/20 season and established himself as a key player at a tender age. In his final season at the club, he made 26 appearances in the Premier Soccer League and scored two goals in the process.

Gavin Hunt's team beat fierce competition from the Glamour Boys to finish third and qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup.

The defender recently stated he does not intend to stay at Chiefs for long, revealing he wants to secure a move abroad.

Given Msimango is another defender who has been signed by Zwane ahead of the new campaign. In the concluded 2022/23 season, Chiefs finished fifth on the table and failed in their attempt to win either the MTN8 or Nedbank Cup.

WHAT NEXT: The 24-year-old will now hope to help stabilise Chiefs' defence and help them challenge for honours next season.