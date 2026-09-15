The Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation has drawn a line under the row over the offensive chants aimed at Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves during the match against Al-Taawoun. The committee handed down a decisive ruling against the club over the conduct of some of its fans.

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The Disciplinary and Ethics Committee fined Al-Taawoun 100,000 riyals, payable to the Saudi Arabian Football Federation. On top of that, the club must play two consecutive home matches behind closed doors.

Behind the decision were the chants a group of Al-Taawoun fans directed at Neves during the match. They exploited the death of his compatriot and friend Diogo Jota, an incident that sparked widespread anger inside and outside the Saudi sporting community.

The financial penalty was not enough on its own. The committee also barred Al-Taawoun from having its fans present at two consecutive home matches, leaving the stands empty for two upcoming fixtures in a clear message against exploiting personal tragedies in sport.

Al-Hilal had lodged an official complaint with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation after the incident. Al-Taawoun, for their part, issued a statement confirming their outright rejection of the offensive chants, insisting these were individual acts that did not represent the club or its fans. The club also declared its readiness to take the necessary measures against those responsible.

According to the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee, the ruling against Al-Taawoun is not subject to appeal. That makes the penalty final and enforceable, ending the controversy around an incident that stirred great resentment for the way it played on Neves's grief over Jota's death.