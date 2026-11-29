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Rayan Cherki is one of Manchester City's key players. But he will not feature against Arsenal.

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has left Cherki out of his squad for the big clash with Arsenal.

The attacking player's absence is not down to an injury or anything similar. Maresca dropped him for disciplinary reasons. "I didn't like his last two days in training. It's a sanction," the Italian explained shortly before kick-off.

The 23-year-old had played in every competitive match for City this season, impressing along the way. The Frenchman has eight goals and three assists in 18 appearances across all competitions.

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Maresca did not say what Cherki had done wrong in training. Summer signing Enzo Fernandez started in attacking midfield against the Gunners, with Ayyoub Bouaddi and Elliott Anderson forming the double pivot behind him.

City have gone four Premier League games without a win and must beat the Gunners. Defeat would leave them nine points behind, effectively settling the title race.