José Mourinho has made his decision on the crisis file involving Real Madrid duo Aurélien Tchouaméni and Fede Valverde, which erupted at the end of last season.

The pair clashed inside the dressing room more than three months ago. It ended with the Uruguayan taken to hospital after a heavy blow to the head.

According to the newspaper "AS", Mourinho is relying heavily on Tchouaméni and Valverde to rebuild Real Madrid.

The Portuguese hopes the incident is behind them for good, clearing the way for his plan.

Both players publicly declared they had reconciled, yet they have not played together in a single match since the incident on 7 May.

Their return together to Valdebebas should confirm the tension has completely dissipated.

For Mourinho, the main problem is a sporting one. His project depends heavily on the harmony between his midfielders.

He wants to use Valverde and Tchouaméni in a double pivot, behind Yan Diomande, Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Bellingham.

The manager expects no specific intervention or further meetings between the players, considering the matter settled internally.

Unless fresh tensions emerge, Mourinho will stay out of it. The success of his plan hinges on whether Tchouaméni and Valverde can restore their mutual understanding.