Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki is adamant Amakhosi are doing their best to win silverware and make their supporters happy.

Chiefs are desperate for trophies

It is the reason Ntseki has been brought

Tactician discusses the situation

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs have gone eight seasons without winning any major trophy. The last time they did so was in the 2014/15 season when they won the league.

Ntseki has stated he understands the supporter's feelings but promised the team will give their best to end the drought.

WHAT HE SAID: "The disappointment [for not winning silverware] has been far too long," Ntseki told the media.

"We might be looking to be under pressure currently because of the disappointment of our supporters that have been experiencing in the past. As I said, the technical team is looking forward to doing their best and to giving back to the supporters.

"We are fully aware and this is more of a motivation to ask to do well and to make our supporters happy. Because when our supporters are happy, that is when we are able to say we are Love and Peace."

AND WHAT IS MORE: On Wednesday, Amakhosi will travel to Pretoria to play Premier Soccer League's defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

"We all know it’s a big game, even our players know it is a big game and we are all looking forward to a good performance with good results," Ntseki added.

"That is what is important for us now to say mentally we are ready and tactically we’re going to work on the strengths and weaknesses of our opponents and then look at what our best qualities are."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Failure to win silverware last season led to Arthur Zwane's demotion with Ntseki replacing him.

Amakhosi have been active in the transfer window, bringing in experienced players to help them challenge for trophies.

They are not yet done and have promised to add especially in the striking department before the window closes.

WHAT NEXT: After getting a point against the Chilli Boys, Ntseki hopes to defy the odds and get a positive outcome on Wednesday.