Disappointed Benni McCarthy reflects on his Cape Town City exit

The Mother City outfit is without a permanent coach following the sacking of the former Blackburn Rovers and Porto FC marksman

Former Bafana Bafana striker Benni McCarthy has admitted he's disappointed with how his time came to an end at .

McCarthy, who was in his third season with the Citizens, was fired early on Monday morning following a string of poor results.

He won just two of his last 18 matches across all competitions.

The 41-year-old mentor said he was proud of his time at the club as he thanked everyone associated with City, and wished them the best of luck.

I’m disappointed to end my time at the Club but I would like to nevertheless thank the Club,& particularly the players,the fans and the community of Cape Town for their support and commitment over the last two years.I’m proud of my time at the Club and wish them all the best 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/S4K7poOzv0 — Benni McCarthy (@bennimccarthy17) November 4, 2019

Overall, McCarthy was in charge of 91 competitive matches for the Mother City-based club during his two-and-a-half-year stay.

He won 39, drew 21 and lost 31 of those games while he also helped City win the 2018 MTN8 Cup.

The MTN8 trophy was City's second since the club's formation in 2016 - the Telkom Knockout Cup was their first major piece of silverware - which they won when Eric Tinkler was still their head coach.

City's next game is against on Wednesday where Vasili Manousakis will head the technical team as the club's hierarchy continues their search for a permanent head coach.