The Spanish Football Federation has handed Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea the whistle for Barcelona's trip to Real Betis, scheduled for today, Saturday, in the ninth round of La Liga, with Carlos del Cerro Grande on VAR duty.

Barcelona face a tough test against Betis, and both names carry controversial refereeing memories for supporters of the Catalan club.

A positive record for Barcelona with De Burgos

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Barcelona have played 35 matches under the Basque official, winning 29, drawing one and losing five. Betis, by contrast, have 17 wins and six draws against ten defeats with the same man in the middle.

His most notable fixture? The 2025 Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Real Madrid at "La Cartuja", the same ground that hosts this league meeting between the Catalan and Andalusian sides.

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De Burgos broke down in tears at the press conference before that final as he spoke about the criticism aimed at referees by Real Madrid's television channel.

Jules Koundé settled it in extra time as Barcelona won 3-2, but the refereeing sparked plenty of argument. Federico Valverde clashed with Pau Cubarsí inside the penalty area. A penalty awarded to Raphinha was then cancelled.

Del Cerro Grande brings back painful memories for Barcelona fans

Carlos del Cerro Grande stirs up his own grievances among Barcelona supporters, particularly from two matches against Real Sociedad in the past two seasons.

In 2024, Barcelona lost to Real Sociedad by a single goal after Robert Lewandowski had a goal ruled out for offside. The image used to determine the offside position caused widespread controversy, with the Polish striker's foot appearing to be extended in an unusual manner.

The scene repeated itself the following season, same stadium, same opponent. A Fermín López goal went for a foul by Dani Olmo at the start of the move, and another Barcelona goal fell to a marginal offside against the Andalusian midfielder.

Barcelona lost that one too, 2-1. Those two trips to the Basque Country produced the refereeing calls that still rankle most with the Catalan club's supporters.