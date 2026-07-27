sc Heerenveen are set to strengthen their squad in the short term with Dirk Proper, Voetbal International reports. The NEC midfielder is on the verge of becoming the Frisian club's third summer signing, following the arrivals of left-back Darling Blady and striker Lanroy Machine.

With this move, Heerenveen have found the successor they wanted for Joris van Overeem. The experienced midfielder returned to FC Utrecht earlier this summer after being named the Frisians' Player of the Year last season.

Technical manager Johan Hansma then started looking for a suitable replacement in midfield. Proper had been on the wish list at the Abe Lenstra Stadion for some time. Sparta Rotterdam were also seriously interested but have missed out.

According to VI, Heerenveen have now reached an agreement in principle with NEC over the transfer of the 21-year-old midfielder. Only the medical and the final formalities remain before the move can be made official.

If the final details are completed without any problems, Proper will sign a multi-year contract in Friesland. That would give Heerenveen another important addition ahead of the new season.

Proper remains under contract in Nijmegen until the summer of 2027. Heerenveen are expected to pay a transfer fee of around one million euros for his services.

So far, the midfielder has made 185 appearances for NEC's first team. He has scored thirteen goals in those matches. Proper was an important figure under coach Dick Schreuder in the 2024/25 season, but revelation Darko Nejasmic pushed him out of the starting XI last football year.