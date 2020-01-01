Diomande withdraws from Ivorian football presidential election for Drogba

Sewe Sport boss has withdrawn his bid to become the Ivorian football president, throwing his weight behind the former Chelsea forward

Eugene Diomande has withdrawn his candidacy from Ivorian Football Federation presidential elections, voicing his support for Didier Drogba.

The experienced football administrator, who heads Cote d’Ivoire Ligue 2 outfit Sewe Sport disclosed this on Tuesday in a live press briefing.

According to him, he is backing out of the race to give his support to former Cote d’Ivoire and star Drogba who ‘has everything’.

More teams

"Didier has an innovative, daring and quasi-revolutionary project,” said Diomande as reported by Koaci.

“My choice is in accordance with my will. Didier has everything I did not have and is provided with what I know. That's why I support him.”

Drogba, 41, announced his intention in September 2020, with the ambition of restoring the image of the country’s game which he tagged the ‘Renaissance Project’.

Article continues below

According to him, his goal is to develop and maintain infrastructure, modernise the legal and regulatory framework and develop a favourable football economy.

Since winning the 2015 , Ivorian football has journeyed southward. First, they crashed out of group stage of the 2017 Afcon before failing to qualify for the 2018 Fifa World Cup.

The African football great ended his trophy-filled career, which included four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, a Super Lig crown, and, perhaps most memorably, the 2011-12 diadem.