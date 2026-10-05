Ivorian Yan Diomande, the Real Madrid star, has spoken about his lack of playing time with his Spanish club, having featured in eight matches since the start of the season but started only two. He also rejected the "superstar" label now attaching itself to his name.

The Trivela website carried Diomande's remarks, made to the NCI channel after Ivory Coast's goalless defeat to Cameroon.

The Ivorian said: "Nothing has changed. I train a lot, even though I play little there, and the training sessions are intense. It is good that the coach Jose Mourinho trusts me and gives me plenty of playing time."

Pressure holds no fear for him. "I love pressure, because it gives me a chance to surpass myself. And I also play at a club where there are big demands," he said.

His switch from Leipzig cost 125 million euros, with a further 15 million euros in incentives. At 19, he landed in Spain as the most expensive African player in history.

The Real Madrid move, together with his growing role for the Ivory Coast, has transformed how people see Diomande.

Yet when NCI asked how he copes with life as a "superstar", the former Leipzig man shot the label down without hesitation.

He stressed: "This is always a good thing. Forget the superstar story, I am the same person I have always been. Perhaps I am that to you, but to me I am the same person. In any case, it is my pleasure to play for my country in particular. I feel better than anywhere else every time I wear my national team's shirt."