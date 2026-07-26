Chelsea are not concerned by reports of interest from a number of clubs in signing their Portuguese winger, Pedro Neto. At the same time, they will not allow the 26-year-old to leave for a small fee, amid the significant rise in valuations of wingers during the current transfer window.

The Blues are not actively putting Neto up for sale, but sources within the club know full well the prices circulating in the European market, specifically the high valuations of Leipzig's Ivorian winger Yan Diomande and his French counterpart Bradley Barcola, the Paris Saint-Germain star, according to Britain's"Daily Mail".

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Diomande's and Barcola's clubs value each of them at more than £100 million. Neto is unlikely to reach that figure, but these valuations give Chelsea a clear idea of the potential value of their winger, for whom the club has not yet set an official asking price.

Manchester City and Liverpool have both been linked with the winger, along with a number of Saudi clubs. Sources within Chelsea consider the interest natural, given the scarcity of high-level wingers available in the current transfer window.

Enzo Maresca coaches Manchester City now, and he leaned heavily on Neto in the right-wing position during his time in charge at Chelsea.

Neto is not taking part in Chelsea's pre-season tour, which began in Sydney, Australia. He is still on a break following his participation with Portugal at the World Cup.

Chelsea's other Portuguese winger, Geovany Quenda, is set to join his team-mates after the Australian stage of the tour ends, with the team moving on to Asia. Quenda, aged 19, suffered a "minor injury" according to sources close to him.

New striker Emmanuel Emega, who arrived from Strasbourg, will return to training at a later stage. He suffered a hamstring injury during the closed-door friendly win over Bromley (3-0).