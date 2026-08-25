Diomande: Mourinho is the best in the world, and I want the La Liga and Champions League double

Real Madrid's latest signing, Ivorian Yan Diomande, could not hide his delight at joining the Spanish giants, vowing to give everything to help the team win titles this season.

He was speaking at a press conference after his official welcome ceremony at Real Madrid City, where he put pen to paper on a contract running until 2033.

"I am proud, because this is the biggest club in the world," Diomande said. "Right now, everyone dreams of playing for Real Madrid, and I will give everything I have."

Working under Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho clearly excites the youngster, who rates him the best in the world and relishes the chance to line up alongside some of football's biggest stars.

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"For the best coach in the world to train me, and for me to share the dressing room with the best players in the world, is amazing," he added.

Diomande set no ceiling on his ambitions. He wants to fight for the two biggest prizes on offer this season: La Liga and the Champions League.

"Seeing all these titles makes you excited to win another," the striker said. "It is very exciting to compete in La Liga and the Champions League to win them, and why not start from this year?"

At just 19, Diomande arrives from Leipzig in a historic deal, billed as the most expensive in the club's history. A new challenge awaits in the white shirt, with huge hopes pinned on his talent and his ability to make a difference.

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