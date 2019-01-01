Dino Visser: Former Bloemfontein Celtic goalkeeper confirms move to English side Exeter City

The lanky shot-stopper has explained how he managed to secure a deal with the EFL League Two side

Former Bloemfontein goalkeeper Dino Visser has confirmed his move to English League Two outfit Exeter City.

The Polokwane-born keeper revealed he left National First Division (NFD) side Cape Umoya United at the end last season and he decided to try his luck in Europe.

Having played in the South African top-flight for clubs such as , Platinum Stars, and Celtic, Visser stated that he took a risk because he had nothing signed when he left for .

“I did sign with Exeter City last week. Basically I finished the season with Umoya last season and I was hoping to sign a new deal,” Visser told Goal.

“We were negotiating for quite some time and going back and forth, eventually the negotiations fell through. They didn’t really put anything concrete on the table.

"I got an offer from another club and two NFD clubs and I just thought the time was right for me to take a different challenge.”

Having played in for more than a decade, the former Black keeper decided to take a different route.

“I’ve been playing for more than 10 years in South Africa. Me and my wife sat down and we spoke about it and decided. As much as it was a very big move, it was a risk coming here without anything in writing already,” he continued.

“We decided to go for it working alongside an agency here that has helped us a lot. They basically introduced me to a few clubs since I’ve been here.

“I turned down the offers back home. I chose to come out here and fortunately enough I have signed with Exeter City.”

Visser has joined the EFL League Two side on a short-term deal and he was part of the match-day squad against Forest Green Rovers last week, a game which they won 1-0 at home.

“It’s just a short term deal and both parties agreed we can take it from there if I want to extend or look for something else," he added.

"So, things have been good so far. I was involved in the first game last week which we won against Forest Green Rovers, it was number one against number two on the table and I’m settling in nicely. It’s a good club, well-run and professional.

“It's a very good team, good management and I’m thoroughly enjoying it and what England has to offer so far. I’ve been thoroughly impressed here.”