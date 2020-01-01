'Difficult to stay at Barcelona' - Messi's father & agent opens door to Man City move

Jorge Messi has confirmed that his son will most likely be leaving Camp Nou, but has denied being in contact with Pep Guardiola

Lionel Messi's father and agent has opened the door to a move to , admitting it will be "difficult" for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to remain at .

Messi shocked the football world last week by submitting a formal transfer request at Camp Nou, which saw him outline his desire to activate the release clause in his current contract, which expires in 2021.

A number of possible next destinations have been mooted for the Argentine in the wake of the news, including and , but Goal understands that City boss Guardiola has already contacted the diminutive superstar over a potential switch to Etihad Stadium.

Jorge Messi told El Chrininguito of his son's current situation after arriving in Barcelona on Wednesday: "Future at Barcelona? Is difficult. It would be difficult to stay"

Quizzed on City's interest in the Blaugrana talisman, Jorge responded: "I haven't talked with Pep. There is nothing yet with City."

