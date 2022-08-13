Dieng: Senegal goalkeeper snatches amazing late leveler for QPR against Sunderland

After conceding twice in the first half, the custodian ensured they walked home with a point after a successful header

Senegal goalkeeper Seny Dieng snatched a late Championship equalizer for QPR against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

QPR pegged Sunderland back with two late goals after the home side had taken a first-half 2-0 lead.

Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms scored for Sunderland in the 31st and 40th minutes, but their efforts were cancelled out later on by their hard-fighting opponent.

Dieng saved QPR from going down when he stopped an effort from Sunderlands’ Stewart. Dan Neil started a clever move from deep in the midfield, picked up Alex Pritchard, who then spotted Jack Clarke. He chipped the ball in for Stewart, whose final shot was stopped by the Senegalese.

Dieng’s teammates broke down the left-hand side in the 18th minute, but after receiving a pass from Olamide Shodipo, Albert Adomah could not find the back of the net from an unmarked spot as his shot went off target.

Sunderland broke the deadlock just a minute after the half-hour mark. After Stewart recovered a pass, he laid the ball on the path of Pritchard, who made his way past two opponents before finding Neil. Although Dieng initially saved Neil’s shot, Stewart scored from the rebound to put his side up.

Dieng continued to remain firm at the back as he denied Corry Evans from scoring for the home side with a volley.

The Senegal goalkeeper conceded the second after the build-up by Sunderland. Evan produced a nice touch before he laid the ball on the path of Lyndon Gooch, who then passed it to Simms to score and double their lead.

QPR continued to fight, and their efforts were rewarded late in the second half with two equalisers.

After a foul at the edge of the box, QPR won a free-kick which was taken by Ilias Chair, who found the top corner in expert manner to halve the deficit.

Three minutes into added time, Shodipo came close to scoring for the away side, but Andrew Patterson made an excellent stop but conceded a corner which later proved vital for QPR.

The half-cleared corner gave Dieng a chance to head past Patterson and ensure the points were shared at the Stadium of Light.