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The former goalkeeper has left the door open to his Brazilian compatriot joining Milan from Real Madrid in January.

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The winter transfer window hasn't opened yet, but Endrick's name is already a constant talking point. In Italy, Milan and Roma are battling to take him on loan from Real Madrid in January. Their interest has sparked a debate, with both clubs racing to persuade him to choose them.

Former Milan goalkeeper Nelson Dida, a Brazilian like Endrick, spoke to Sky on the sidelines of the Trofeo Italo Galbiati. He highlighted Milan's progress before praising Endrick and saying he hoped to see him or another Brazilian in a Milan shirt soon.

Milan improving: "Milan are improving gradually. Milan are doing well in the league; I think we can do even more, while something is still missing in the cup."



Endrick reminds Dida of ROMANRIO: "Endrick is a tremendous player in my view. When I watch him play, he reminds me a little of Romario, who is rather small but decisive when he is in the penalty area. When he has had the chance to play, he has scored goals too."

I hope for a Brazilian at Milan: "I think he can really do well at Real Madrid and for the national team, but if he is available to come to Milan... I would say that I hope a Brazilian soon returns to play in the Italian league and wear the Milan shirt."