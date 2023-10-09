Did you know? Squat king Nkululeko Dlamini used to be a striker for for Jomo Cosmos in the PSL

Nkululeko Dlamini, better known as the King of Squats reveals how he had ambitions to be a prolific striker in the Premier Soccer League.

Dlamini makes waves on social media

His trending video has hit over 20 million views

Dlamini is an ex-PSL star

WHAT HAPPENED: If you are an avid scroller on social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and X, you are likely to have come across a certain Nkululeko Dlamini, better known as the 'Squat Kings'. He is making the rounds globally as his bum perching exercises have grabbed the attention of speed-star Yohan Blake, among others.

IN CASE YOU HAVE NOT SEEN DLAMINI IN ACTION:

WHAT WAS SAID: In a chat with SABC Sport, Dlamini said he had a stint with Ezenkosi but The Black Prince did not play him much.

"That is where I became famous because I was supposed to play for Jomo Cosmos but Jomo did not play me a lot. I wanted the defenders of Mzansi to know me very well but I never got that chance, otherwise, they would be talking about me to this day.

"I moved to Eswatini and rattled the net there and I was brought back to South Africa. I played with the likes of Avril Phali and Manuel 'Tico Tico' Bucuane," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: His progress in the PSL was limited to playing second fiddle to Bucuane, who was a leading striker in the league.

The Mozambique international was a prolific attacker for Cosmos as he netted 108 PSL goals and to this day, he is in the exclusive club of players who have banged in more than 100 goals in the PSL.

WHAT'S NEXT: A TikTok video, shared on the South African Aerobics account, depicts him clad in a sleek all-black outfit consisting of a snug-fitting top and leggings, complemented by his signature durag and waist bag.

This video has garnered more than 24 million views. It remains to be seen how far the video will go in terms of views.