'Did they win the World Cup?!' - Neymar mocks Argentina celebrations after Messi's team sings about Brazil

The forward took aim at the Selecao's rivals after they downed Italy in a fine performance at Wembley

Brazil star Neymar poked fun at Argentina's Finalissima victory celebration this week after Lionel Messi and Co. marked their win over Italy with a song pointed directly at their continental rivals.

The Albiceleste thrashed Italy 3-0 on Wednesday to lift the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions, a competition between the winners of the Copa America and European Championship which has been reintroduced this year after two previous editions.

But Messi's Paris Saint-Germain team-mate and friend thinks their festivities were a little premature given that the big prize comes later this year in Qatar.

What did Neymar say to Argentina rivals?

Following the clash at Wembley, the Argentina squad flooded social media with celebratory posts and photos posing with the trophy.

One of the players to make himself heard was Nicolas Otamendi, who revealed the Albiceleste's new dressing room song aimed at their rivals.

"Brazilians, what happened?" the chant ran. "The five-time champion bottled it! Messi went to Rio and left with the Copa [America]."

In response, Neymar had his own barbed opinion to share, replying: "Did you win the World Cup?"

How is Neymar's relationship with the Argentina team?

Despite the online back and forth and historic rivalry, Neymar in fact enjoys a warm relationship with Argentina.

His friendship with Messi and fellow PSG man Leandro Paredes is well known, and after July's Copa defeat the forward was seen chatting freely with both men in the Maracana.

Argentina and Brazil are next scheduled to meet in September, when they will play the World Cup qualifier that was suspended last year in acrimonious circumstances.

