Did Sithole vindicate Bafana Bafana boss Broos?

The Portugal-based central midfielder was among South Africa’s top performers in their 2-1 defeat at the Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium in Rabat

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos' decision to omit Mamelodi Sundowns ace Andile Jali was somewhat justified by Sphephelo Sithole's outstanding performance against Morocco in a 2023 Afcon qualifier.

It wouldn't be an overstatement to say that Sithole came of age in Morocco on Thursday night. Certainly he showed the millions of South Africans watching on TV what his game is all about.

And after a fearless, inspired debut against a top-quality Morocco side, it became clear to all why Sithole is is nicknamed 'Yaya', after the great former Manchester City, Barcelona and Ivory Coast international.

Like the Ivorian, Sithole is big and strong, has an incredible engine and a loping stride, and yet possesses a lovely touch too, as shown with his deft 40-yard chip which set up Lyle Foster for South Africa's goal.

Sithole turned 23 in March yet the Durban-born midfielder has already played 50 league matches in Portugal's top flight.

And while his team Belenenses were relegated at the end of last season, Thursday's performance in North Africa would likely have helped put him in the shop window for a move to one of the top leagues in Europe.

The authority and confidence he exhibited against a strong Morocco side speaks volumes for his quality and while clubs back home like Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns would probably have been eyeing him out, bigger opportunities surely await him abroad at this stage of his career.

It's been a remarkable rise for the KwaZulu-Natal Football Academy graduate, who bypassed playing in the PSL and went straight to Europe, making his debut in Portugal back in July 2020 in a 1–1 Primeira Liga tie with SC. Braga.

Incidentally, the KZN Football Academy also produced the likes of Thabo Cele and Nkanyiso Zungu.

Article continues below

Sithole's fellow South African at Belenenses, Thibang Phete, also had an excellent game and the two of them belied their young years and perhaps justified coach Broos’ decision to leave Sundowns star Jali out of the equation.

However, with the inexperienced Goodman Mosele overrun at times on the night and with Bafana Bafana having to weather a massive storm of pressure from the hosts, it could still be argued that Jali’s experience, battle-hardened approach and leadership qualities would have been of high value. Perhaps next to Sithole.