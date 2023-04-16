Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has suggested he had underrated Dondol Stars in the Nedbank Cup and did not expect a penalty shoot-out.

Dondol held Pirates to penalties

Bucs eventually forced their way through

Riveiro makes honest remarks

WHAT HAPPENED: Orlando Pirates had come into the match as clear favourites but were pushed to the shoot-out by the ABC Motsepe outfit, after a 1-1 draw in both regulation and extra time.

The Sea Robbers eventually won 5-4 on penalties to seal a semi-final berth and keep alive their bid to win a domestic double this season after triumphing in the MTN8 late last year.

Riveiro hinted he was overconfident and thought Bucs will not need penalties and it was the reason why he was calm.

WHAT HE SAID: "I was quite calm on the bench. I was quite sure that we would make it before the penalties, but it’s a football game, and anything can happen," Riveiro told the media.

"If we were playing basketball, we probably could have won with a 30 or 40 points advantage. But this is football, and it’s very complex. It’s easy and complex at the same time, but these things can happen."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The Spanish tactician further denied a claim he panicked and made hurried substitutions in a bid to win the game in regulation time.

"No. I didn’t change players in a hurry or look for something crazy; no. We trusted the players we had on the field because we were playing at a good level today," Riveiro added.

"[Penalties] are not what we planned. But at the same time, it was not a surprise. It’s a cup game, and these games are special, that’s why we love the cups everywhere around the world, and South Africa is not an exception.

"We faced a good team, there are a couple of PSL teams who can tell you about them, and we managed to do enough to avoid the penalties, to be honest, but we were very unlucky in the last touch."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates can fancy their chances of winning the Cup after defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns were eliminated by Stellenbosch.

The win will also motivate Bucs to continue their push for the Caf Champions League slot.

SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs are also in the race to get a ticket for continental football next season.

WHAT NEXT: Pirates will play Cape Town City in the Premier Soccer League next.