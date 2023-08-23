Did Orlando Pirates miss a gem in SuperSport United’s Ime Okon? ‘Bafana Bafana call-up an amazing feeling, I didn't expect it to happen soon’

SuperSport United defender Ime Okon has commented on his sensational rise to stardom after passing through Orlando Pirates development structures.

Okon made his PSL debut just over three weeks ago

But he has already earned himself a Bafana call-up

He reacts to the national team recognition

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old only made his Premier Soccer League debut just over three weeks ago but has already earned himself a Bafana Bafana call-up.

With just three top-flight league matches under his belt, he was included in Hugo Broos’ 36-man provisional squad for September international friendly matches against Namibia and DR Congo.

KickOff reports that Okon had a stint with Pirates development side where he was once named Player of the Year and also made a stop at Randburg FC before turning out for the SuperSport reserve side last season.

Article continues below

He is now experiencing rapid progress in his career as he also qualifies to play for Nigeria as his father hails from the West African country.

WHAT WAS SAID: “I was actually cutting my hair when [teenage SuperSport teammate] Neo Rapoo sent me the list of the players that has been selected and it was an amazing feeling,” Okon told Times Live.

“I didn’t expect it to happen so early in my career, it came as a complete shock to me that I had been selected to the Bafana provisional squad."

AND WHAT MORE? The defender snubbed Pirates and focused on his time at Randburg to thank for developing his game.

“I don’t have words to thank them at Randburg FC, I really appreciate what they did for me. They helped me to get to where I am today by laying a solid foundation,” said Okon.

“Locally I look up to Thulani ‘Tyson’ Hlatshwayo, Rivaldo Coetzee, Siyanda Xulu, who has come back from Europe with lots of knowledge and someone like Mothobi Mvala.

“Internationally, I look up to players like Virgil van Dijk, William Saliba and Sergio Ramos. I have a lot of players I look up to - these are just a few that stand out for me.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Matsantsantsa teenager now faces a big task to make it to Bafana coach Hugo Broos' final squad.

Standing in his way are his SuperSport teammate Siyanda Xulu, the Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Grant Kekana and Mothobi Mvala, Pirates' Nkosinsthi Sibisi as well as Kaizer Chiefs centre-back Given Msimango.

Had Okon graduated into Pirates' first team, he would have been pushing for game time against Sibisi, Tapelo Xoki, Sandile Mthethwa and Olisa Ndah.

WHAT NEXT FOR OKON? From now until the time Broos announces his final 23-man squad, Okon will be looking to learn everything he can from the experienced internationals he'll be training with, in the hope that he makes an impression on the technical team and he can make a push to be included in the final squad.