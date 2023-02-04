Kwame Peprah showed Orlando Pirates what they are missing as he scored on his debut for his new club Maritzburg United.

Peprah had a dream start to his Maritzburg career

The Ghanaian netted against AmaZulu in Friday’s match

Peprah joined on loan from Pirates after spells on the bench

WHAT HAPPENED? Peprah headed home from a set piece after 32 minutes to break the deadlock for Maritzburg in their 1-1 draw with AmaZulu on Friday.

The AmaZulu defence failed to deal with a corner with the ball falling to Kimvuidi Karim and the Congolese midfielder floated it back into the box to meet an unmarked Peprah, who scored with a diving header.

Maritzburg thought they had won the game only for Congolese forward Guily Manziba to level matters deep into injury time.

It was a dream debut for Peprah, who reunited with former Pirates coach Fadllu Davids at Maritzburg last month after falling down the pecking order at Orlando Stadium, with Kermit Erasmus and Zakhele Lepasa preferred by coach Jose Riveiro, although the latter left on loan earlier this week.

The Ghanaian scored nine goals in 38 games for the Buccaneers and was expected to stay at Pirates but was surprisingly sent out on loan to Maritzburg, to the disappointment of a section of the club’s fans.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Peprah now has an opportunity to play regularly with the goal set to boost his confidence as he seeks to regain the trust of his parent club or win over new suitors.

The 22-year-old will play a vital role for Maritzburg as they seek to avoid relegation, with Davids having identified a lack of goals as one of their main undoing in the first half of the season.

The stalemate extended the Team of Choice’s winless run to two games and they remain 14th on the log with 21 points, the same as Royal AM and Swallows FC.

WHAT’S NEXT? Maritzburg host Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup on February 10.