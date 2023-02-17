Ex-Orlando Pirates strikers coach Scott Chickelday has stated he was sad to leave the Sea Robbers after his contract expired.

Chickelday was brought to improve Bucs attack

Left a couple of days ago

Chickelday comments on his Pirates' deal

WHAT HAPPENED: Chickelday completed his short-term contract with Premier Soccer League side Pirates a couple of days ago.

It was a move that did not go down well with a section of the fans after the Sea Robbers' improved performance in front of the goal.

In his recent interview, the experienced strikers coach insisted people misunderstood the deal with Bucs.

He further said he cannot be fully credited for the Buccaneers' change of fortune since coach Jose Riveiro also did his part to ensure the team deliver.

WHAT HE SAID: "I came to South Africa, it was on a short-term contract. It was for just four to five weeks. So that’s all," Chickelday told iDiski Times.

"I went out there to work with Pirates. So yeah, it was always a short-term contract. It was never long.

"I think people may have misunderstood and thought that I was there for the whole season. But that was never the case. It was always going to be a short-term contract."

AND WHAT IS MORE: "I don't want to take full credit for it, even though I’d like to think I had an input in it," Chickelday continued.

"But credit must go to Jose Riveiro. I think he’s a fantastic head coach. He’s a great guy. And he is like I said, the word I like to use for him is fantastic. He’s very, very good.

"His attention to detail is fantastic. I learned a lot from him. Like, he’ll probably say, he learned from me. He was great to work with, fantastic.

"I would say probably one of the best coaches that I’ve worked with, in football. He knows his football, he is very educated.

"And like I said, we were able to work together on this and it was very good. And if I’m honest with you, I was sad to leave."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bucs have failed to score just once in their last five across all competitions.

They have found the back of the net 11 times in the aforementioned number of matches and conceded twice.

It is critical for Pirates to continue with that form as they push for the Caf Champions League spot and challenge for the Nedbank Cup.

WHAT NEXT: Pirates will be playing Maritzburg United on Friday in the Premier Soccer League, targeting maximum points.