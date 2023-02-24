Did Orlando Pirates kill Mdledle's Premier League dream? 'Tottenham deal ended in Bucs office' - ex-player alleges

Ex-Bafana defender Innocent Mdledle has alleged Orlando Pirates denied him a chance to play for Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Mdledle impressed Spurs during Vodacom Challenge Cup

The Premier League side allegedly wanted to sign him

Ex-defender alleges Pirates ended the deal without his knowledge

WHAT HAPPENED: Mdledle claims Bucs denied him the opportunity to move abroad, which was a big blow for him.

The now 37-year-old further states there is nothing he could have done when he learned of the lost chance since he was still contracted to the Soweto club.

The most important thing for the defender was getting a new challenge, and a move to Spurs would have been a massive opportunity for him.

WHAT HE SAID: "The Overseas move happened when we were playing against Tottenham [Hotspur during Vodacom Challenge]," Mdledle told TK Solutions TV.

"Unfortunately, the deal ended in the [Pirates] office because they never told me about the deal.

"You know how it is at the office. There are always people in the office; they talk. There was a guy who worked at the office, and he told me what happened.

"Obviously, it will hurt you inside. And there is nothing you can do because you are still contracted to the team.

"Even my attitude dropped because this was a big opportunity. Every player wants to go play in Europe, especially when you are playing for a big team.

"You will want a new challenge, to go play in Europe. If you don’t get that chance, what is it you are going to do?

"So, this happened and after all, life goes on."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mdledle joined Pirates in 2005 after spending a season at Witbank Spurs.

In 2009, he joined Mamelodi Sundowns, where he stayed until 2012 before going to SuperSport United and eventually Mpumalanga Black Aces.

Mdledle was part of the Bafana Bafana team that played in the Fifa 2009 Confederations Cup.