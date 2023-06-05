Did Mokwena help Al Ahly reach Caf Champions League final? Ex-coach believes 'Mamelodi Sundowns match was Koller's turning point'

Former Al Ahly coach Mohamed Yousef believes the Red Devils' 5-2 loss against Mamelodi Sundowns shaped their Caf Champions League journey.

Sundowns put five past Al Ahly in the group stage

Al Ahly have since gone seven Caf CL games without a loss

Youssef on how Downs defeat helped Al Ahly

WHAT HAPPENED: Al Ahly survived their struggles in Group B to finish second behind Sundowns and go all the way to the final.

After their loss in South Africa, the Red Devils have since played seven Caf Champions League matches, winning six and drawing just once. Surprisingly, they have just conceded one goal that came on Sunday night in the first leg of the final against Wydad Casablanca in Egypt.

Youssef has now opined how that humiliating loss against the Premier Soccer League champions might have shaped the Egyptian giants.

WHAT HE SAID: "Marcel Koller, in his beginnings with Al Ahly, was focused on the offensive aspect only," Youssef said as quoted by Kingfut.

"Al Ahly were scoring many goals until Sundowns’ match. The Sundowns match was a turning point in Koller’s journey with Al-Ahly, and any coach who plays against South African teams with an offensive style will lose.

"After the Sundowns match, Marcel Koller became very interested in the defensive aspect, and this had a positive impact on Al Ahly."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Al Ahly lost the 2021/22 Caf Champions League final to Wydad Casablanca, and they are keen on avenging the loss.

On Sunday, South Africa international Percy Tau played a crucial role in helping them get a win at home.

WHAT NEXT: Al Ahly will play the second leg of the annual competition against the Moroccans at the Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca this weekend.