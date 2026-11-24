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Premier League icon Paul Merson has raised a striking question about Liverpool after Xabi Alonso's mixed start as Chelsea manager.

Writing for Sky Sports, Merson asks why Liverpool did not make a stronger push to appoint Alonso in early summer after sacking former manager Arne Slot .

In mid-May, the Spaniard was officially unveiled as Chelsea's new manager "and Liverpool sacked Arne Slot two weeks later. You can't tell me Liverpool couldn't have spoken to Alonso beforehand and told him: 'Don't go to Chelsea, we'll hire you,'" Merson wrote.

The Reds' reluctance puzzles the former England international all the more because Alonso had been available since Real Madrid sacked him in January. "Why didn't they get him, then? Did they know something we're only seeing now?" Merson asked, referring to Alonso's current difficulties at Chelsea.

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Xabi Alonso endures difficult start at Chelsea

After 11 matches, the Blues sit only eighth in the Premier League, despite spending more than €400 million on new players last summer. Chelsea have no European football and can focus largely on the league, yet they are already 12 points behind leaders Arsenal.

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Three defeats in their last four Premier League matches have added to the concern. Chelsea lost the home London derby against Tottenham 2-0 at the end of October, then suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat at home to Leeds United last weekend.

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"If the manager were called Liam Rosenior, he'd certainly be in real trouble with these results," Merson said of Alonso's situation. Rosenior, Alonso's predecessor, now has Paris FC sitting second in Ligue 1, but Chelsea sacked him in April after just three and a half months in charge . He took one more point (17) from his first 11 Premier League matches with the London club than Alonso has managed.

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Xabi Alonso's dream destinations of Liverpool, Real and Bayern: Madrid did not work out

Alonso, 44, had established himself as a candidate for the biggest jobs in world football during his time at Bayer Leverkusen. Liverpool considered him a possible successor when Jürgen Klopp stepped down in 2024. Alonso led Leverkusen to a sensational Bundesliga title at the time, and Liverpool, Bayern Munich or Real Madrid, all clubs he had played for, seemed certain to be his next destination.

Alonso stayed at Leverkusen until 2025 before taking over at Real amid enormous expectations. Problems with stars including Vinicius Junior marked his time in Madrid , which lasted only a little over six months. Real sacked Alonso in mid-January 2026.

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A few months later, the former world-class footballer took charge not at Liverpool but at Chelsea, who have fallen short of their own expectations for years. He signed a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2030 and gained extensive powers, including over squad building . "Remember, Rosenior didn't have a Morgan Rogers in his team who cost €138 million," Merson pointed out.

Attacking star Rogers, signed from Aston Villa for a huge fee at the end of July , was Chelsea's marquee signing of the summer transfer window. Alonso also had to manage a huge overhaul, with ten arrivals and far more departures. Midfield mainstay Enzo Fernandez left for Manchester City shortly before the transfer deadline for a €145 million fee, and Chelsea had no adequate replacement lined up.

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Are Chelsea too reliant on Caicedo in midfield?

Chelsea brought in experienced midfielder Jordan Henderson on a free transfer from Brentford and Argentine talent Valentin Barco from partner club Racing Strasbourg for a €40 million fee. Neither comes close to Fernandez's quality, however, and Barco in particular has disappointed so far. The 22-year-old has started only once in the Premier League under Alonso. That ended in a 3-0 defeat at Brentford in mid-September.

Merson sees central midfield as one of Chelsea's biggest problems, particularly their over-reliance on Moises Caicedo. "The game against Leeds went the wrong way when Caicedo had to come off," Merson stressed. The Ecuadorian went off injured after just over 20 minutes with the score at 0-0. Henderson replaced him and partnered Romeo Lavia in midfield from then on.

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Chelsea lost their grip on the game, Leeds thrashed them at Stamford Bridge and a defence featuring the well-regarded centre-back pairing of Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana once again looked porous. Chelsea have also sorely missed centre-forward Joao Pedro for weeks because of thigh problems. He scored five goals and provided three assists in his first six Premier League appearances of the season.

"Chelsea don't dominate their games and the other big problem is their defending," Merson criticised. "The goals they concede. The way those goals go in, it's unbelievable. That's very poor and inexperienced defending," he added.

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Chelsea have conceded far too many goals under Xabi Alonso so far

The figures back up the former Arsenal player's assessment: Chelsea have conceded 20 goals in 11 league matches under Alonso, by far the worst record in the top half of the table. Only four other Premier League teams have conceded more: bottom club Crystal Palace (27), second-bottom Manchester United (23) and promoted sides Ipswich Town (22) and Coventry City (21).

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"Because Alonso did an unbelievable job at Bayer Leverkusen, everyone still thinks: It'll be fine," Merson said, warning those at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea's decision-makers are reportedly not panicking despite the poor run. Both the Telegraph and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano report that Alonso's position remains secure even after the latest worrying defeat to Leeds. The club are completely convinced that the Spaniard is the best man for the job and that they will make progress together.

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A first league title since 2017 already looks unlikely, but Chelsea's main aim this season remains a return to the Champions League. Fourth place is five points away and still within reach, though Alonso and his team must turn things around quickly. On paper, the upcoming fixtures offer a chance: Chelsea visit 17th-placed Nottingham Forest on Friday before hosting bottom club Crystal Palace.

Drop points against those two relegation candidates, though, and Alonso could quickly find himself under pressure. Chelsea's next three opponents are Liverpool, Manchester City and Aston Villa.