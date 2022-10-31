Did Kaizer Chiefs' win over Orlando Pirates in Soweto derby signal end of PSL legend?

The referee reportedly wants to spend more time with his young family but is yet to make the announcement himself

Saturday's Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium may have been the last time Victor Gomes has officiated in this country.

The 39-year-old whistle-man's decision to retire from refereeing in the PSL would be a big loss to South African soccer, should the reports be true.

If they are, he chose a fitting stage to go out on – a packed house at the FNB Stadium between old Soweto foes Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, a game Amakhosi edged 1-0 thanks to Yusuf Maart’s memorable strike.

Since making his PSL bow in 2008, Gomes has become a legend of the game in his own right.

Not only is he a top referee who has raised the officiating bar, but he's a real character who has added a lot to the local game. Loved, and perhaps on occasion hated by fans, there were times earlier in his career when he managed to create sideshows of his own with his dramatic antics.

He's mellowed a bit over the years, become a little less pedantic and developed into a world-class match official who has done South Africa proud. But he will most certainly be remembered for his sense of drama, his strict no-nonsense approach and his icy death stare when someone had gotten on his nerves.

A frequent visitor to the coach's dugout as well, Gomes was not afraid to put big-name head coaches in their places and according to transfermark he issued just over 1000 yellow cards as well as 86 reds in his 14-year career to date.

PSL Referee of the Season in 2012–13 and 2017–18, Gomes has been a Fifa international ref since 2011.

And Gomes has of course done what Bafana Bafana couldn’t for many years – appear at the World Cup – South African soccer fans can look forward to seeing him officiating in Qatar next month.

Backpagepix

He also refereed at the 2019 and 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, including the 2021 Afcon final between Senegal and Egypt, and has frequently taken charge of major fixtures in the Caf Champions League.

Perhaps a good experience at the World Cup may just tempt the Johannesburg-born Gomes back into the game. If not, it would be great to one day see him in some kind of advisory or match official trainer/ development role so that he could impart some of his knowledge.