Former Bafana Bafana captain Neil Tovey has become the latest Kaizer Chiefs legend to assess Arthur Zwane’s first season as Amakhosi coach.

Chiefs' season has been unsuccessful

Coach Zwane has been under fire in recent games

A club legend says players should shoulder responsibility as well

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants endured an unsuccessful season which extended their trophy drought to eight straight campaigns and they also failed to qualify for the Caf club competitions.

Much of the blame has been directed towards Zwane by club fans and some legends. But ex-Chiefs captain Tovey feels Chiefs players were not putting in enough effort, leading to everything to fall on Zwane.

WHAT TOVEY SAID: “The club has always been winning things and winning titles; it’s been a very dry spell," Tovey told KickOff.

“The coach is always blamed for a team’s performance. But the players always need to get going and lift their own game. Their individual performances need to be lifted. They don’t need to do it for the coach they need to do it for themselves. They need to do it for the club.

“They need to honour that badge, that jersey. That jersey was like playing for your national team. It’s a national institution.”

AND WHAT MORE? Tovey feels fans have a right to get angry, although he condemns their attack on Zwane.

“Yes, look, any coach that gets attacked, it’s not really in order you know,” added Tovey.

“The coaches are obviously always trying to do their best for their clubs. I’m not condoning it, but the fans are obviously feeling aggrieved with their club’s performances. But still, there’s another way of making their views felt you know, maybe they need to call for a meeting with management.

“I’m sure the supporters have a way of discussing their grievances with the club. But attacking the coach is not the right thing to do. But I know they are frustrated you know. Love and peace. That’s what the club is built on I mean.

“They are frustrated we know that I do sympathise with them, they are very frustrated with how things have gone over for a little while now, not just this season, for a good number of seasons.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Tovey appears to have a bit of sympathy for Zwane, another Amakhosi legend Shane McGregor has been pulling no punches on the Chiefs coach. McGregor feels Zwane has done nothing to improve the fortunes of the Soweto giants and is too inexperienced.

Another former Chiefs star Mike Rapatsa has also not been convinced by the current coach, and says he is not ready to lead a club of Amakhosi’s magnitude.

Zwane has been working with just one assistant coach Dillon Sheppard. If his bosses decide against firing their former midfielder, they might opt to add an experienced coach to his backroom staff.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Soweto giants will be at home this coming weekend as they conclude their season.

They host Cape Town City at FNB Stadium hoping to at least end the term with three points and in fourth place.