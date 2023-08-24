Did Kaizer Chiefs escape a potential flop? - ex-Orlando Pirates coach explains Tinkler why Cape Town City star Mayo is not scoring

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler believes anxiety and pressure might be the reasons why Khanyisa Mayo has struggled to score goals this season.

Mayo played in City's loss vs Sekhukhune

Striker has not scored this season

Tinkler explains the reason

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs were desperately pushing to sign Mayo who was among the PSL's joint top scorer in the 2022/23 season.

Despite his good showings in the concluded campaign, Mayo has not yet managed to score this season across all competitions.

Tinkler - a former Orlando Pirates head coach - believes the striker might be putting so much unnecessary pressure on himself, something which is working negatively.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think there’s anxiety and there’s pressure, he feels pressure because he knows he was top goalscorer, he knows the expectation is he needs to be scoring," Tinkler told the media.

"So what I try and do is relieve that pressure, as I try during the week to talk to him and say to him, ‘You know, don’t force [it], when you force, it makes it a lot harder, just simplify your game, show a little bit of calmness and be patient that will come’.

"So if he’s in a bit of a rut right now, he has got to find a way to get himself out and my job is to try and try and help him get up."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mayo has been rumoured to be on Mamelodi Sundowns' radar after several players were sidelined owing to injuries at the PSL champions.

Coach Rhulani Mokwena has already confirmed the Premier Soccer League champions will sign one more player.

For City, they have to rediscover their good form that ensured a top-five finish last season. They have so far managed to collect six points from four league matches, and are currently placed seventh on the table.

WHAT NEXT: Mayo has to rediscover his scoring form which will give him confidence ahead of forthcoming assignments.