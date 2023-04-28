Giovanni Solinas is still pained by the manner Kaizer Chiefs fired him, insisting he did not get enough time to turn the team's fortunes around.

Solinas lasted about four months at Chiefs

He was fired owing to inconsistent results

Italian insists he was not given enough time

WHAT HAPPENED: Solinas was appointed to steer Kaizer Chiefs in July 2018 but managed just 20 matches before being fired.

The Italian oversaw just seven wins, six losses, and seven draws which did not match the ambition of Amakhosi chairman Kaizer Motaung and the entire management. He was eventually replaced by Ernst Middendorp.

Five years later, Solinas is still bitter about the manner he was treated by the Soweto giants, insisting he did not get enough time.

WHAT HE SAID: "If I had more time, we could have fixed the problems because you know Pitso, I remember in the first season when he arrived at Sundowns, nothing was won," Solinas told iDiski Times.

"They gave him the time and after that [he won the league in the following season]. Rome was never built in one night.

"We needed the time because I came also without a pre-season. I tried my level best, but remember Pitso in the first year, nothing was won. It is the same with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, they didn’t win anything in his first season and I think they finished eighth in the table.

"Pep Guardiola, also in his first season at Manchester City, didn’t win anything. I’m not a magician, I don’t make miracles and I believe in my job. But I needed a little bit more time. For me, three to four months was never enough.

"Sir Alex Ferguson, three seasons with Manchester United, no trophy. After that, they started to win. But I would say every coach needs a bit of time. But I’m giving you examples of big coaches – Pitso, Klopp, Guardiola, Ferguson – nothing won in the first season.

"I came two weeks before the start of the league, so there was no time for me in the pre-season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The last time Kaizer Chiefs won major silverware was eight years ago.

In their bid to be successful, they have been hiring and firing coaches. This season, they have a chance to win the Nedbank Cup since Arthur Zwane's team are in the last four but must defeat old rivals Orlando Pirates to make it to the final.

Amakhosi are also targeting Caf Champions League football, a spot Bucs and SuperSport United are chasing as well.

Backpagepix

WHAT NEXT: Chiefs are hoping to beat Swallows on Sunday to continue their push for the top two positions.