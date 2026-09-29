The 27th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27", threw up something extraordinary. A drawing of lots settled the second semi-final qualifier from Group A, joining Saudi Arabia.

The Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation staged the draw at a hotel in Jeddah to separate Iraq and Oman, level in every measure, for the group's second spot alongside the Saudis.

Out came Oman, sealing their place in the semi-finals as runners-up behind Saudi Arabia, who topped the group with a perfect record of nine points.

Falling back on a draw sparked a storm. Iraq's Australian head coach Graham Arnold led the protest, demanding his side go through automatically by pointing to FIFA's regulations, given their superior ranking over Oman.

It all began at the 2025 Arab Cup in Qatar, when FIFA moved to amend the group-stage qualification system for cases where teams finish level on points, goals scored and conceded, and fair play.

Gone was the final clause that called for a drawing of lots when everything was level. In its place FIFA introduced the monthly ranking, with the higher-ranked team going through.

Iraq stand 63rd in the world and eighth in Asia on FIFA's monthly ranking, ahead of Oman, who sit 80th globally and 11th on the continent.

FIFA applied that amendment at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation refused to recognise it, insisting instead on the drawing of lots as a last resort when everything is level.

Iraq and Oman finished on four points apiece, having drawn their first match 1-1. Each scored four goals and conceded five. Each also picked up eight yellow cards and no reds.

The deadlock came after the two matches of the third and final round of Group A, where Saudi Arabia beat Iraq 2-0 at the Al-Inmaa Stadium in Jeddah.

Oman, meanwhile, pulled off a thriller. A goal down to Kuwait, they turned it around to win 3-1 in the closing minutes, a result that later handed them qualification through the draw.