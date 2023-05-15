Did discarded Mamelodi Sundowns star and Kaizer Chiefs linked Andile Jali hint at potential new home?

Andile Jali has suggested that he is looking to make a big purchase in a couple of weeks, which leads to speculation around his future.

Jali is linked with Chiefs and Pirates

Midfielder intends to make big purchase

Sundowns have frozen out Jali

WHAT HAPPENED: A couple of videos starring Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder, Andile Jali, did the rounds this past weekend where the Masandawana outcast is seen talking about his love for motorbikes and how he plans to purchase one by July 1.

But that was just Jali having fun with a circle of friends, and perhaps he was hinting that he might use his signing-on fee to purchase the bike he is talking about in the video below. Jali has been frozen out by Sundowns and has not attended a single game ever since. Jali's troubles are well-documented and his latest antics at Chloorkop have seemingly cost him a potential contract extension. Jali's deal expires at the end of the season.

SEE VIDEOS BELOW:

Jali speaking about what's to come end of June

A video of Jali holding what appears to be a half-empty beer bottle

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It all looked as though Jali was going to get a contract extension at Sundowns as the club's head coach, Rhulani Mokwena always insisted that Jali was still part of his plans and remained an important member of the club. However, the decision surrounding Jali was at the behest of management, as Mokwena always insisted.

But in March, reports circulated, suggesting that Jali arrived at training under the influence of recreational beverages together with Sipho Mbule. The 25-year-old Mbule, however, has been playing for Downs since the said incident but Jali remains frozen out and is unlikely to ever play for Sundowns again as their relationship is beyond repair.

Jali is linked with Chiefs, who have been advised to sign him, while Orlando Pirates is also an option for the former KV Oostende midfielder.

WHAT NEXT? Jali is registered with the Premier Soccer League and Downs will be handed their trophy and medals on Tuesday at Loftus Versfeld after the game against Maritzburg United. Jali contributed to Sundowns' success for part of it, and it remains to be seen if Masandawana will reserve a winners' medal for him.