Did Bvuma come of age for Kaizer Chiefs in Morocco?

If the 26-year-old keeper can keep another clean sheet in the return match next week at the FNB Stadium, Amakhosi will be through to the final

Bruce Bvuma’s superb display in goal for Kaizer Chiefs in their 1-0 win over Wydad Casablanca in a Caf Champions League first leg semi-final match may prove pivotal in his career.

Chiefs have certainly had their problems in goal this season as legendary Amakhosi stopper Itumeleng Khune has made some high-profile blunders, while Nigerian international Daniel Akpeyi has not covered himself in glory either.

Bvuma, who has generally been regarded as the club’s number three goalkeeper, perhaps partly because of his inexperience, has only played in 17 league matches in the five seasons he has been with Chiefs.

However, over the last couple of months he’s made the goalkeeping position his own with a series of solid displays. He’s also been called up to the Bafana Bafana squad under new coach Hugo Broos.

And on Saturday night, when Amakhosi most needed him, Bvuma came up trumps with a brilliant display in a tense encounter against Wydad.

Certainly his performance in Casablanca ticked a lot of boxes. For starters, he showed great composure and temperament for the big stage. A crucial ingredient for a Chiefs player, and certainly for an Amakhosi goalie, if one thinks back to Khune in his prime or the likes of Brian Baloyi for example.

The young pretender to the throne also showed plenty of confidence and was the loudest man on the field on Saturday, constantly keeping his defenders in check.

For a Chiefs defence which has leaked a lot of soft goals this season, the level of communication, commitment and focus Bvuma brought, cannot be understated.

There were also a few superb reflex saves and some brave blocks as the home side peppered the Chiefs goal at times. He was also impressively assertive when catching crosses.

Of course he still has a way to go to nail down the Chiefs number one jersey as his own. And with the club likely to go to the market in the goalkeeping department for next season, he could face new competition.

Bvuma though seems determined, and he appears grounded and humble too, judging by the comments he made ahead of the game this week.

“You know, I’ve worked with coach Lee (Baxter), he helped me a lot and all the goalkeepers, I had to to work hard, you know, and wait for my chances to come.

“And now that I got a chance, and to play seven games in a row. I know it’s not much but I’m very proud of myself and the team’s achievement also.”

Another few performances like the one on Saturday, and the 26-year-old may find struggling for game-time at Chiefs a thing of the past.