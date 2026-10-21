The defeat to Paris Saint-Germain was not the only thing to ignite debate within Barcelona. One tactical call from Hansi Flick sparked a storm of questions, chief among them: why sacrifice Rodri in the very match he had been signed for?

Spanish analyst Luis Flaquer stirred widespread controversy with his fiery comments on the "Carrusel Deportivo" programme on "Cadena SER" radio, tearing into the decision to leave the player on the bench for the showdown at the Parc des Princes.

Flaquer could barely hide his astonishment: "I do not understand the decision to field Rodri in eight consecutive matches, knowing the crowded schedule ahead, and then, on the day of the Paris Saint-Germain match, after you have spent the entire day insisting that Rodri is the player who allows you to shine in matches like these, you rest him, regardless of how important the Clasico on Sunday is."

That criticism exposed a sharp split in Catalan circles. Commentators Marcos Lopez and Jose Mari Bakero, unlike Flaquer, reckoned resting the holder of the number 16 shirt was a sound and logical call, keeping him fresh for the Clasico.

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The facts from inside the camp tell a different story. The player was fit and ready. Journalist Santi Ovalle revealed the behind-the-scenes details during the live broadcast, explaining: "Flick said it was about managing his physical effort. He must be feeling the effects of that effort, but he is like the rest of the Barcelona players."

Ovalle added: "We saw him doing the warm-up and he was fine. Yesterday we saw him train and he finished the training session normally, so it is about looking after him, but he is available to play."

Flick himself had laid the groundwork before kick-off, stressing the need to protect his players: "We have to take into account the physical condition of the players, especially the international players."

The German coach noted that the Spanish midfielder had played the last three matches in full without a break, then closed with a decisive line: "We decided to rest him. We know how important he is, but we trust in Bernal."

Faith in the young Bernal on one side, Flaquer's scathing verdict on the other. The question still hangs over the Camp Nou: did Barcelona lose the battle of Paris to win the war of the Clasico, or was giving up the "big-match" player an unjustifiable mistake?