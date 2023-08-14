Did Andile Jali target Teboho Mokoena? I'm not sure - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena responds

Coach Rhulani Mokwena has commented on whether Moroka Swallows captain Andile Jali meant to intentionally hurt Teboho Mokoena in the MTN8 game.

Jali parted ways with Downs recently

Midfielder played vs former team last weekend

33-year-old sent off for a dangerous tackle on Mokoena

WHAT HAPPENED: Jali was playing against his former team, Mamelodi Sundowns in the annual Top 8 competition, a match the Brazilians won by a solitary goal.

However, he exited the field of play just seven minutes into the game after an unwarranted and aggressive tackle against Mokoena that resulted in a red card.

Apart from saying they will help the player handle situations like those, Mokwena has urged the officials to protect players.

Article continues below

WHAT HE SAID: "[Mokoena] targeted? I don't know. I am not sure, my feelings could be misleading. Maybe, it has to do with the noise that happened when he was awarded the Footballer of the Season. There was a lot said about it and maybe the reaction is a little bit in that space, I don't know," Mokwena said as quoted by SNL24.

"But what do they say about 'heavy is the head that carries the crown?' Unfortunately, it is the price of the tag of being Footballer of the Season.

"He has to find ways and we will help him to find ways, but also maybe it is good that the officials are also clamping down on it. Good to see also protection from referees," the 36-year-old concluded."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After parting ways with Sundowns, Jali was signed by the Dube Birds coach Steve Komphela.

The tactician has not yet managed to get a win in the three matches played across all competitions.

Jali is now set to miss two matches after the Saturday red card.

WHAT NEXT: While Sundowns play Golden Arrows on Tuesday in the Premier Soccer League, Swallows will face Sekhukhune United a day later in the same competition.