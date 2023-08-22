Did Andile Jali target me? - Teboho Mokoena breaks silence on ex-Mamelodi Sundowns teammate's reckless tackle

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena is adamant that he is not a target by rivals despite suffering two risky tackles recently.

Mokoena has been a victim of risky tackles

Jali is the latest player to foul midfielder dangerously

Mokoena comments on the issue

WHAT HAPPENED: In the league's 2-1 win against Sekhukhune United, Mokoena suffered a nasty tackle from Vusimuzi Ncube.

The 2022/23 Most Valuable Player was again fouled dangerously by former teammate Andile Jali - who was eventually sent off, in the MTN8 quarter-final clash against Moroka Swallows.

Despite his coach Rhulani Mokwena stating that opponents might want to hurt the player intentionally, Mokoena had a different view.

Article continues below

WHAT HE SAID: "I don’t think I am being targeted [by the opponents], I am not targeted," Mokwena told the media on Tuesday.

AND WHAT IS MORE: On Wednesday, Sundowns play Kaitano Tembo's Richards Bay at the King Zwelithini Stadium in the Premier Soccer League. The midfielder is not expecting a walk in the park.

Next Match PSL RCH MLS Info

"I am expecting a difficult game, knowing coach Kaitano how hard he is. I know how he will approach the game," the 26-year-old stated.

"I remember when we were playing against Sundowns while still with SuperSport [United], he used to say 'amano amano', which means 'when the ball arrives, man arrives.'

"So, it is going to be a hard game with harsh tackles."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defending league champions have started the 2023/24 season on a high note.

In the PSL, they have won all their four matches and are at the summit of the table with 12 points, five more than SuperSport who are second having played a game less.

In the MTN8, Masandawana defeated Swallows to seal a place in the semi-finals where they are scheduled to play Kaizer Chiefs.

WHAT NEXT: The Brazilians hope to maintain their 100% winning run in the South African top tier against the Natal Rich Boys.