Mohamed Salah's name did not get the welcome many expected from Al-Ittihad fans. The former Liverpool star was linked with a switch to "the Doyen" this summer following his official departure from the English club, only for supporters to turn cool on the idea.

Reports over recent days floated a possible move for Salah to Al-Ittihad or a fresh challenge outside Europe. The reaction from "the Doyen's" faithful told a different story. A large section of them flatly rejected the notion of signing the Egypt captain.

Diaby comes out on top in the fans' calculations

On "X", plenty of Al-Ittihad fans made the case that Moussa Diaby is the better option right now. The French winger still has years at the top level ahead of him, they argued, and fits the team's style far more neatly.

Swapping Diaby for Salah, in their view, would not deliver the expected payoff. The club needs to hold on to its younger players, the ones capable of adding value for several seasons to come.

The age factor is strongly present

Age drove much of the pushback too. Many supporters reckon the Egyptian star has reached an advanced stage of his career, and that investing in him makes little sense next to signing younger players better placed to contribute down the line.

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Not everyone agreed. A section of the fans still value the enormous technical quality Salah brings, but they see Al-Ittihad's priorities lying elsewhere for now. The team needs reinforcements in other positions, they say, or players who suit the club's long-term project.

For all the noise, nothing official points to actual negotiations between Al-Ittihad and Salah. It all remains speculation. The fans, meanwhile, appear to have made their minds up early: no to the deal, yes to keeping Moussa Diaby.