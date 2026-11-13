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Abdelmawgood Samir
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Di Miguel's death opens the toughest case: an exceptional punishment awaits Andorra's goalkeeper

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Jesús Uno, the Spanish goalkeeper of Andorra, has become the only player whose disciplinary situation remains pending in connection with the events that took place during his team's match against Tenerife in the Second Division, after the Royal Spanish Football Federation decided to handle his case separately, given the seriousness of the incident linked to the death of Jesús de Miguel, which placed the goalkeeper at the forefront of the disciplinary investigations.

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Spanish newspaper "Marca" reported that the Spanish Football Federation has settled the sanctions relating to the rest of the players involved in the events of the match, 11 days after its tragic conclusion. A ruling on Ono's situation, however, has been postponed, given the sensitivity of the case and the exceptional circumstances surrounding it.

The incident must undergo an independent review before any final decision on a possible sanction against the goalkeeper.

By contrast, the federation handed three players a one-match suspension: Tenerife goalkeeper Dani Martín, along with Andorra pair Efe Aghrman and Lautaro de León. All three serve their bans in this weekend's matches.

These decisions came after a spell of uncertainty over the players' disciplinary situation, with their official fixtures fast approaching.

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Aghrman's suspension stems from an accumulation of yellow cards, his tally reaching five. Lautaro's followed his sending-off against Tenerife for two bookings.

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Dani Martín fell under the suspension decision stemming from the events of the same encounter. That leaves Ono as the only player whose situation remains unresolved.

Piqué's complaint about delayed decisions

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Gerard Piqué, the largest shareholder in Andorra, had criticised the Spanish Federation for the delay in informing the club of the sanctions ahead of the Almería fixture. He stressed that the management did not receive official notification of the players' situation until the day before the match, despite repeated attempts to find out the decision through the available channels.

In a video clip published on his social media accounts, Piqué said the club faced uncertainty over three players: Ono, Aghrman and Lautaro. Aghrman was under threat of suspension through an accumulation of cards, while Lautaro was sent off against Tenerife after two bookings. Ono's situation, meanwhile, was connected to the incident that resulted in the death of de Miguel.

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Piqué described his criticisms as "constructive criticism", noting that the absence of official notification left the coaching staff struggling to settle on their options before the match, with no clarity over the list of players available to take part.

He warned that the delay could disrupt the team's calculations, especially if the coach were forced to leave out a player as a precaution, only to discover later that he carried no sanction.

Written byAbdelmawgood Samir

Head of the Desk Department at Koora.com

My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.

In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.

As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”

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