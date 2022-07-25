Di Matteo hails Chelsea's Koulibaly signing – ‘He’s a top-class player in his prime'

The former Napoli centre-back has been praised after he played in the pre-season defeat to Arsenal

Former Chelsea manager Robert Di Matteo has hailed Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly as a top-class player who is in the prime of his career.

Koulibaly recently signed for the Premier League club from Napoli and Di Matteo has further pointed out how the London club will benefit from the Africa Cup of Nations-winning star.

"Being Italian, I watch Italian football quite a lot and with regards to Koulibaly, he’s a top-class player," Di Matteo told the club’s website.

Article continues below

"He will bring physicality, which you need in the Premier League, but he also has a lot of technical ability and he has the tactical awareness that you see from the Italian sides in Serie A.

"So, I think he [would] be a good signing for Chelsea. I feel like we are getting a top player who is in the prime of his career, so I can only see positive things."

Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling are Chelsea’s high-profile summer signings so far, and Di Matteo is confident the two will have a positive impact on the Blues.

"Koulibaly and Sterling are two brilliant signings," said Di Matteo. "I think they are going to be very important for the team this season and for the future," the retired defender said.

"They are two players that I think will have a big impact at the club, and I’m sure the coach knows them very well in terms of how he wants to utilise them.

"I think they will bring a lot of quality to the side, for sure."

Both Koulibaly and Sterling featured in the 4-0 pre-season loss to Arsenal, and Blues manager Thomas Tuchel praised the former for his cameo display.

"He was the best player. He was incredibly good, I have to say. On an evening where nothing felt good, this felt very good," the German tactician said.

Chelsea are set to play Italian side Udinese on July 29 in another friendly match before the league season starts when they take on Everton on August 6.