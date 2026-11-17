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Former Juventus player Angelo Di Livio discusses every aspect of the club’s difficult spell, from the players to the manager, and offers his thoughts on the transfer market.

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Angelo Di Livio, a former Juventus winger who won everything with the club between 1993 and 1999, told Radio Bianconera: “I was worried. I looked at the table and saw they are 11 points behind the leaders. And six points off fourth place. After 12 matches, though, I have to say Juventus cannot be in this position. If they do not improve, reaching the Champions League places becomes much harder.”

“The good news is the return of Conceicao and Nico Gonzalez, and of Yildiz in December,” reports TuttoJuve.com. “We are relying on them, but Juventus have to improve regardless. They cannot be so inconsistent. They also have to do their best in Europe. They cannot dismiss it, because they can achieve a lot there, and the same goes for the Coppa Italia. They lack a striker, because Juventus score very few goals. They create opportunities to get into the box but then do not score.”

“There are encouraging signs from Douglas Luiz and Koopmeiners, although the latter is not yet at his best. Kolo Muani is fine on the right, but there I prefer a winger who can beat his man, like Conceicao. Kolo can play there when needed, but he does not entirely convince me. What is disappointing me is the defence, or rather the defensive side of their game. On paper, I think it is the strongest defence in the league. Nobody else has Gatti, Bremer, Kalulu and Lucumì. They certainly lack protection in midfield and someone like Locatelli. If they have the chance to sign a proper striker in January, why not?”

“And Ekhator is coming back, too, and Juventus can count on him. I know him well. He is a good prospect and can contribute when he comes on during a match. He should not be underestimated. I have seen that he is very streetwise: if he needs to produce a piece of skill, he does it. He is quick, and you have to mark him well or he will hurt you.”

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On Luciano Spalletti, Di Livio said: “I think the world of him, but he seems very nervous to me. I can see it in the way he interacts with the players. This is not like him. The desire to prove himself and the pressure he is under, because he is at Juventus, are wearing him down a little. I would like to see him calmer on the bench. Sometimes he has outbursts that are completely unlike him. He is not the problem; putting someone else in charge would not solve things. But I think he has realised that this season is crucial for him.”

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Di Livio continued: “We must not be afraid to say that there are many mediocre players at Juventus. Anyone who sees things clearly and cares about Juventus can recognise this team’s technical qualities and character. Montero was telling me the same thing a few days ago: this team lack character.”

“If they understand that they are at Juventus and must raise their level, they must also improve mentally and in terms of their physical and mental condition. With that stadium behind them, such a driving force, opponents should not even want to take the field. Instead, they sometimes show the passive attitude we have seen. You can work on your character and develop it. You can work on your weaknesses, knowing that you must hold on tightly to that shirt.”

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“These players are fairly relaxed; we lived with the anxiety that we might have to leave. And that changes everything, because you give your all when you want to stay at Juventus. The players, manager and club all have to act. They must understand that this is not good enough. They cannot be 11 points off the top. This cannot be Juventus.”

On the January transfer market, Di Livio added: “Sorloth and Scamacca would take Juventus to the next level. I watched Scamacca develop. If you supply Sorloth in the box, he will score, with his head and in other ways. Juventus need physical players of that kind. They need a target man, a focal point. This is a team who create chances and get into the box but do not finish them; the numbers show it too. Everyone can see it, and Carnevali and the club must understand that.”