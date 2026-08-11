Feyenoord are in the middle of a fire sale, Mikos Gouka writes in the Algemeen Dagblad. Technical director Dévy Rigaux wants to strengthen the Rotterdam squad in several positions, but first the club need to complete outgoing transfers.

Six players have been put in the shop window, with Anel Ahmedhodzic the standout name. The centre-back joined from Sheffield United last summer for around seven million euros, but has yet to make a lasting impression.

Partly because of the high salary Ahmedhodzic earns, the Feyenoord board believe it would be better for him to leave, especially as he is not currently in line for a starting place under head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst. They would rather have a talented young player filling that reserve role.

Casper Tengstedt, too, no longer has a future at Feyenoord. The Dane is now fourth choice up front behind Ayase Ueda, Nacho Ferri and Shaqueel van Persie. Feyenoord still paid more than six million euros to Benfica for Tengstedt last season.

Luka Ivanusec, Bart Nieuwkoop, Jordan Lotomba and Stéphano Carillo could also leave. Feyenoord now have better options in all of their positions, so it makes more sense to create room in the wage bill.

Elsewhere, Rigaux is actively searching for an extra winger following the departure of Leo Sauer. Reinforcements are still needed at left-back too, with both Jordan Bos and Gijs Smal currently out of action. Central defender Mika Mármol filled in there excellently on Sunday against Sparta in the 0-1 win.

Rigaux also wants to add another goalkeeper to the squad. Tjark Ernst has already arrived as a replacement for Timon Wellenreuther, but Liam Bossin is the only genuine reserve goalkeeper.