Development of goalscoring is ignored in South Africa - Mokwena

The Orlando Pirates coach has become deeply involved in a discussion of finishing on social media

coach Rhulani Mokwena is back in form on social media. In fact, he's been prolific.

Mokwena is hoping 's finishing will one day be prolific and he's sharing techniques from .

Using an example from the English FA at St George's Park, Mokwena believes such techniques are ignored in South Africa's development structures.

Mokwena not only wants such coaching to be implemented but to do so obsessively. We can take a look at the mentor's comments and repeated communication on this matter from Twitter below.

We also provide a few extra tweets where Mokwena highlights his special relationship with Pirates fans, from photographs and a video.

The Bucs coach is also clearly missing former player Bongani Zungu, who he worked together with when Mokwena assisted Pitso Mosimane.

Important topic that’s ignored pretty much within our development structures. Key words “goalscorers” and “finishing can be developed”. This topic needs to be discussed obsessively at youth level in our country. https://t.co/62zsK1oOyn — Rulani Mokwena (@coach_rulani) November 28, 2019

Totally agree. Otherwise we just covering cracks. We have to work on “coach based solutions “ not generic coaching on our youth. — Rulani Mokwena (@coach_rulani) November 28, 2019

Good solution. Could be greatly aided with proper coaching where technique and proper pictures are painted. — Rulani Mokwena (@coach_rulani) November 28, 2019

Very very true. — Rulani Mokwena (@coach_rulani) November 28, 2019

