Development of goalscoring is ignored in South Africa - Mokwena

The Orlando Pirates coach has become deeply involved in a discussion of finishing on social media

Orlando Pirates coach Rhulani Mokwena is back in form on social media. In fact, he's been prolific.

Mokwena is hoping South Africa's finishing will one day be prolific and he's sharing techniques from England.

Using an example from the English FA at St George's Park, Mokwena believes such techniques are ignored in South Africa's development structures.

Mokwena not only wants such coaching to be implemented but to do so obsessively. We can take a look at the mentor's comments and repeated communication on this matter from Twitter below.

We also provide a few extra tweets where Mokwena highlights his special relationship with Pirates fans, from photographs and a video.

The Bucs coach is also clearly missing former Mamelodi Sundowns player Bongani Zungu, who he worked together with when Mokwena assisted Pitso Mosimane. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

