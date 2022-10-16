Dessers on target as Cremonese rally to hold Spezia in Serie A

Cyriel Dessers was among the goals as Cremonese put up a great fight to snatch a 2-2 Serie A draw against Spezia on Sunday.

Dessers opened the scoring with only two minutes played

He has now scored two Serie A goals

His compatriot Okereke featured for the entire game

WHAT HAPPENED? The Super Eagle needed two minutes to put the visiting side ahead before Angola international M'Bala Nzola levelled matters for Spezia in the 19th minute at Alberto Picco.

Emil Holm then doubled Spezia's lead in the 22nd minute but Charles Pickel scored in the 52nd minute to hand Cremonese a deserved away point.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since joining the promoted side at the start of the season, Dessers has now scored two Serie A goals from 10 appearances.

Last season, the Super Eagle was on loan at Dutch outfit Feyenoord where he managed nine league goals from 27 matches. He started the current campaign on loan at Belgian side Genk, scored three goals from three matches before Cremonese went for his services.

THE VERDICT: The Super Eagle is showing the reason why Cremonese went for his services. His goals have helped the side to move up the table in recent weeks.

WHAT ELSE? Cremonese featured Nigeria striker David Okereke for the entire game while Dessers was withdrawn in the 78th minute.

WHAT NEXT FOR DESSERS? Cremonese and Dessers will turn their focus to Coppa Italia where they are set to face Modena in the second-round fixture at Giovanni Zini Stadium on Thursday before they return to league action with a game against Sampdoria.