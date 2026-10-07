Southampton breathed a sigh of relief after a historic decision by the English Football Association, which allowed their young German manager Tonda Eckert to keep his job despite his involvement in one of the biggest spying scandals in English football.

An independent regulatory commission affiliated with the FA limited the sanction on the 33-year-old to a six-week suspension, suspended until the end of next season, along with a 28,000-pound fine and an official reprimand. That ruling keeps him at the head of the team's technical staff.

According to the BBC "BBC", the FA had initially proposed banning Eckert for a full three months, a punishment that would have ended his career with the club. The commission found significant mitigating factors, though, chief among them the genuine remorse shown by the manager, and that prompted it to reduce the punishment. Whether the Association appeals the decision remains to be seen.

A welcome at Southampton and criticism of the League

Southampton welcomed the decision in their first official comment, a statement that read: we hope this puts an end to an unfortunate period in our history, and measures have been taken to ensure that such errors of judgement are not repeated again at our club, expressing its thanks to the fans for their unconditional support.

Next matches SOU Championship 07:00 POR

Club owner Dragan Solak felt the club had suffered enough. "We appreciate the commission's recognition of that, we are confident that the manager has learned from this matter, and I firmly believe that Tonda is one of the most exciting young managers in Europe, and with this obstacle removed I am confident that he can lead the team to a successful season," he said.

His criticism of the Premier League was plain. Solak described the FA's procedures as positive, but of the League he said: the way they treated us is not something we will forget.

Details of the orchestrated plan

The investigation commission's report revealed striking details about the three spying operations the club admitted to, offences that cost them a place in last May's promotion play-off final and four points from this season's tally.

In the Oxford United case, Eckert arranged the surveillance operation to find out whether the team would play with a defensive line of four players or five under their new manager.

As for Ipswich Town, the commission accepted that Eckert did not initiate obtaining the surveillance camera recordings of a training session.

The most prominent incident came before the play-off semi-final against Middlesbrough. Eckert sent someone to the opponent's training ground to make sure that midfielder Hayden Hackney was ready to take part.

The commission concluded that what happened was an orchestrated and specific plan from top to bottom to gain a competitive advantage in competitions of real importance through the deliberate attendance of opponents' training grounds to obtain tactical information.

Why did he escape the harsher punishment?

The commission called it a very serious violation. Even so, it was fully convinced that Eckert was not aware his actions breached the League's rules or that they were morally wrong, and it rejected any suggestion of systematic and organised conduct.

Eckert struck the commission as a particularly impressive witness, one who thought deeply and seriously about what happened, and whose remorse ran deep and genuine.

Suspending him for three months could cost him his job, and that proved the decisive factor. The commission viewed such an outcome as an additional punishment on the club itself, a clear and convincing reason to suspend the ban.

Eckert took charge of Southampton on a temporary basis in December 2025, with the team in 21st place, before the club confirmed him after a fourth-placed finish. They currently sit 13th with 10 points after eight matches, with rivals Portsmouth up next.

The case echoes Marcelo Bielsa's spying on Derby County with Leeds United in 2019. Back then the Association issued only a warning, while the League fined Leeds 200,000 pounds before bringing in a rule banning the monitoring of an opponent's training within 72 hours of a match. That same rule saw its harshest application last year with the one-year suspension of Canada manager Bev Priestman after she spied on New Zealand at the 2024 Olympics.







